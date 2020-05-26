Michigan Gov. Whitmer makes it easier for residents to get tested for COVID-19

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued an executive order to make it much easier for residents in the state to get tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Whitmer said Michigan is ready to expand COVID-19 testing across the state, so she has modified the testing guidelines.

UPDATE -- May 26, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 55,104; Death toll now at 5,266

She said during daily coronavirus briefings in the past that everyone in the state needs to get tested, but that is clearly limited by the number of tests.

“One of the most powerful tools that we have in the fight against the virus was the Weinstein tactic,” Whitmer said. “We need to keep working to expanding having other people who test positive isolate from others. We can prevent that community spread. It’s crucial that people who are at risk of catching this virus get tested.”

Until now, it’s been difficult for many Michiganders to get a test. Some places required a doctor’s note, and others required someone to have symptoms to get tested.

Whitmer wants to change those rules.

“We owe it to the real heroes of this crisis -- the front line medical staffers, first responders -- to do what we can to stop the spread of this virus,” Whitmer said.

Here are the new rules:

If you exhibit any symptoms, even mild ones, you can get a test.

If you’ve had exposure to a person with COVID-19, you can get a test.

If you’re working outside of your home for at least 10 days, you can get a test.

If you live in a congregate living setting -- a long-term care facility, prison, jail, homeless shelter or migrant camp -- you can get a test.

“We’re working incredibly hard to make it easier for everyone to get tested,” Whitmer said.

The value in testing is knowing whether someone needs to self-quarantine or have their contact traced.