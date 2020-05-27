State Senate and House in session Wednesday: What to expect

LANSING, Mich. – Wednesday is a busy day in Lansing with the State Senate and State House are both in session.

The Senate met at 10 a.m. to discuss school funding and concerns about the budget deficit -- an estimated $3 billion.

The House is expected to meet at 1 p.m. to discuss the budget as well.

Legislation is expected to be passed to help Michigan get over the hump in terms of its budget.

A hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policy about nursing homes and putting COVID-19 positive patients in the same building as negative patients. One of the larger concerns has been that the state has not released the number of nursing home COVID-19 deaths in some time. The last number released was 768 -- Michigan officials said that number is lower than the real number.

Lawmakers will also meet over unemployment, with many residents still waiting to get their first unemployment check.