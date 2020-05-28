Bikes become hot commodity in Metro Detroit amid pandemic

DETROIT – Move over toilet paper and Clorox wipes. Bikes have become one of the hottest commodities during this pandemic.

Things are extremely busy at Detroit Bikes off Griswold in Downtown Detroit. Things are so busy, Brandon Hamilton with Detroit Bikes said the phone is ringing non stop, “I’m usually on the phone probably about 80% of my day right now, with a lot of, you know, what’s the stock turnaround how long until I can get a buy Dino anywhere I can find the buy this,” said Brandon Hamilton.

Hamilton said that’s because a lot of people are stepping outside for some much needed exercise and they’re choosing bike riding, but if you don’t already have a bike, chances of you getting one now, are slim to none, “Yeah, it's been great for us or any other bike place like and anybody will notice if you go anywhere. It's super hard to get a bike these days now. So like, in our case we're kind of at least sold out to a 45 day window at a minimum, right now,” said Hamilton.

“So normally, from, you know that I have this entire wall right here this whole bikes typically, I usually have 2030 bikes in the store. Right now I have like two. For example, and usually by time I have those two on the floor they're here for about a couple of days and they're gone again,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said of course, you can still order one, but if you’re itching right now, to get outside for some fresh air and much needed exercise, your best bet is to simply put one foot in front of the other.

