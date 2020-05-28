Metro Detroit malls begin to reopen Thursday with new safety precautions

NOVI, Mich. – Secretary of State offices aren’t the only thing reopening in Michigan -- shopping malls are also starting to serve customers again.

Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Great Lakes Crossing Outlet in Auburn Hills and Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi are officially back in business. Somerset Collection in Troy

Shoppers will need to make an appointment and there will be greeters at the door. The malls are open, but that doesn’t mean all the stores are open.

The children’s play area, water fountains and food court at Twelve Oaks Mall is not opened. Food is offered, but the tables are gone.

“20-40% of tenants open on day one. It takes time to ramp up. We’ll be seeing more stores come online but the expectations should be tempered,” said Twelve Oaks Mall general manager Dan Jones. “You won’t see every store and it is by appointment only, so people should call ahead of time, seek out their favorite store so they can get an opportunity to come in.”

