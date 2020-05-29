Ex-Macomb County trustee pleads guilty in corruption case
Dino Bucci faces up to 10 years in prison
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Just a day after federal authorities announced charges against former Macomb County Commissioner of Public Works Anthony Marrocco, the other key figure in the Macomb County corruption case pleaded guilty.
Dino Bucci, who was formerly a county trustee and then became a deputy to Marrocco in the public works department, appeared before a judge via video on Thursday.
He admitted to pressuring developers and contractors to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on tickets to Marrocco’s fundraisers.
Bucci, 60, is facing 9-10 years in federal prison.
