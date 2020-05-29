Here are the 10 items on Michigan government’s checklist for businesses reopening safely

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan government has released a 10-item checklist that instructs businesses how they can reopen safely and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Workers have to continue fighting against the spread of the virus as sectors of Michigan’s economy begin to reopen, officials said.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Healthy Administration has launched a new site that includes a reopening checklist for businesses, designed to help them create a safe environment as the economy reopens.

Here are the 10 items on that checklist:

“As we reengage our economy and begin the long road back to our normal routines, it’s critical that we do so safely,” said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “(The new site) is designed to make the process of reopening safely easier and equip businesses and their staff with the resources necessary to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.”

The site also shows employers how to create and make available to employees and customers a written exposure control plan, which includes exposure determination and outlines measures that will be taken to prevent employee exposure to COVID-19, including:

Engineering controls

Administrative controls

Hand hygiene and environmental surface disinfection

Personal protective equipment

Health surveillance

Training

Incorporating the latest guidance for COVID-19 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the governor’s executive orders

“Our first priority is to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “Employers, employees, and customers who follow these guidelines will help ensure that everyone returns home safe at the end of the day.”

Here are some tips for employees to follow to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19:

Wash hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

Limit contact with others by remaining six feet apart.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and tools routinely.

Stay home if you or someone in your household is sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Practice self-screenings to check for any abnormal/new symptoms.

Anyone with questions about workplace safety and health can call MIOSHA’s new hotline at 855-723-3219.

Click here to report health and safety concerns in the workplace.