Malls reopen in Metro Detroit: Can you touch surfaces? Is it safe to try on clothes?
Malls around area reopening as spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) slows
DETROIT – Malls and other retail shops around Metro Detroit are starting to reopen as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) slows, and some of the concerns involve touching surfaces, trying on clothes and people who insist it’s their right not to wear a mask.
There are certain precautions and merchandise handling practices you should knew before you head to your favorite mall.
Touching surfaces
Reopening the economy is critical, but doing so in a way that minimizes the risk of spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19) is just as important.
Shopping naturally involves touching, but when you’re in malls or stores, trying not to touch anything unless it’s necessary
Have hand sanitizer available, use it often and remember not to touch your face.
Trying on clothes
People have specifically asked about trying on clothes, and there are two separate issues at play.
First, changing rooms are confined spaces with frequently touched surfaces. If there aren’t already signs, ask how often the rooms are cleaned.
Take your own precautions, too. Clean your hands after you’ve used a changing room and wear a mask the whole time.
The other issues is the clothing. Many stores already have policies in place that clothing will sit for at least 24 hours after someone has tried it on, allowing the virus to die. But other stores might not have that policy.
Ask in advance what measures stores are taking to keep everyone safe.
Non-fabric items, such as sunglasses, jewelry or the buttons on a shirt should be decontaminated separately after they’re touched.
Be considerate to others
If you decide to go shopping, do so in a way that’s thoughtful to others and also safe for yourself.
Dr. Frank McGeorge said many emailers have angrily stated it’s their right not to wear a mask, but this isn’t an issue that should be politicized. Wearing a mask is about the simple courtesy of keeping your germs to yourself.
Keeping the economy open means everyone has to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19, and that includes wearing masks.
