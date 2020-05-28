Michigan Secretary of State offices to reopen next week -- here’s how it will work

DETROIT – Starting next week, Michigan Secretary of State branch offices are going to reopen.

The offices are set to reopen Monday, but only by appointment.

UPDATE -- May 28, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 56,014; Death toll now at 5,372

Visitors at SOS offices will notice some changes that have been put in place to keep everyone safe.

Workers will follow strict health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, standing six feet apart, using desk shields and continuously disinfecting shared and common surfaces.

Doors will be locked and each branch will have a greeter to let customers with appointments in at scheduled appointment times, officials said.

Click here to view a copy of the department’s reopening preparedness plan.

There are more than 130 brach offices across the state. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said these are the available services:

Driver licenses and state ID transactions that must be done in person

Title transfers

Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic and motorcycle testing

Seasonal commercial vehicle renewal

Officials are asking visitors to come alone, wear masks or face coverings, stay in their vehicles until the appointment time and remain home if you feel sick.