Public swimming pools ordered to close across Southeast Michigan to mitigate spread of COVID-19

DETROIT – Health officials have ordered public swimming pools in Southeast Michigan to close to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The order includes pools in recreational centers, apartments and hotels. The Detroit Health Department Wayne County Public Health Division, Oakland County Health Division and the Macomb County Health Department all issued orders requiring public swimming pools to close indefinitely.

The aim of the closures is to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus. Pools pose a low risk of transmitting COVID-19, but health officials are concerned about people not being able to maintain social distancing.

