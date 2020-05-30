66ºF

‘March Against Police Brutality’ held in Detroit on Friday

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – A march to protest police brutality was held in Detroit on Friday afternoon following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week and an investigation into excessive force used by a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputy.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters downtown. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed during a police altercation in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Locally, there is an investigation into excessive force after a video was released showing a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputy repeatedly punching a woman while trying to make an arrest.

About the Authors: