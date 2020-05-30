‘March Against Police Brutality’ held in Detroit on Friday

DETROIT – A march to protest police brutality was held in Detroit on Friday afternoon following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week and an investigation into excessive force used by a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputy.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters downtown. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed during a police altercation in Minneapolis earlier this week.

READ: Ex-Minneapolis police officer arrested in death of George Floyd, charged with murder

Locally, there is an investigation into excessive force after a video was released showing a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputy repeatedly punching a woman while trying to make an arrest.

READ: Washtenaw County sheriff reacts to excessive force investigation following ‘disturbing’ viral video