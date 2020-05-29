'March Against Police Brutality’ planned in Detroit today

DETROIT – A march to protest police brutality is planned in Detroit on Friday afternoon following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Event info: “Hosted by Progressive Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party, Occupy Detroit, Detroit Anarchist Black Cross, March for Black Women Detroit, Michigan United, Abolish ICE Detroit and Metro-Detroit Political Action NetworkMPD Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in cold blood, Sha’Teina and Dan Grady were assaulted and tased by Washtenaw County PD, LAPD drove their cars directly into protesters marching for George Floyd.”

Organizers are asking people who attend to continue to practice safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They are also encouraging people to wear masks and gloves.

It will begin at 4 p.m. at 1301 Third Street in Detroit (Detroit Public Safety Headquarters).

Find more on the event here on the Facebook page.

Here’s more info from the Metro Detroit Political Action Network:

Rally/Picket Details:

- Hoping to have rally speakers set up in the green area just N of Michigan avenue, then have people with bluetooth megaphones/boomboxes on the corners of the boulevard playing the livestream of that program.- For legal safety and social distancing, please continue to march and chant along the sidewalk of Third St, at intervals of six ft away per person/family, we can expand the picket with greater turnout.- Please make sure keep walking at any street crossing or egress as police like to use that excuse to arrest people.- We'll begin with the planned speaking program, and when that concludes it will become a speak-out/open mic for those most affected by police brutality.

Logistics:- General supply check-in point will be that little green corner between Michigan and Bagley.- We strongly advise everyone bring their own PPE, but as it stands we will have roughly 100 masks (Thanks SmilingEyes Studio of Julie Fournier) and a few dozen pairs of gloves.- Currently have at least 14 cases of water pledged for the event, lots of messages so number is likely higher than what’s listed, you’re all amazing.- Six boomboxes/bluetooth (or aux port) megaphones pledged to the event, but spares are always nice to bring.- Multiple parking lots listed on the map, as well as street parking available.