VIDEO: Protesters take to freeway in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A large group of protesters took over a freeway in Downtown Detroit on Saturday evening, the second day of demonstration following the killing of George Floyd.

An organized protest began around 5 p.m. in Detroit on Saturday and marched through Corktown and Southwest Detroit. The event went on without incident and was largely peaceful.

After the organize march ended, many protestors continued into Downtown Detroit and eventually onto I-375. Vehicles could be seen behind the group.

Michigan State Police were urging protesters to leave the freeway. The group exited the freeway just after 9 p.m. and continued to move into Downtown Detroit.

