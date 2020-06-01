Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses keeping hair, nail salons closed

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a dramatic loosening of statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on Monday, but some popular businesses will remain closed.

MORE FROM ROD MELONI: Broad takeaways from Whitmer lifting state’s stay-at-home order

The stay-at-home order, which was originally announced in March, has been lifted. Restrictions are being eased on many businesses, services and activities, though strict social distancing measures are still in place.

Monday’s changes could mean a lot of money staying in Michigan instead of going to other states.

Michiganders near the border have started going to Indiana and Ohio for services such as nail and hair salons. Those businesses are still closed in Michigan, so that isn’t likely to immediately change.

That’s sending money to those states, but reopening other businesses should help Michigan.

“We’re taking a big step forward today,” Whitmer said. “It’s undeniable we’ve gone from where we’ve said everyone needs to stay home except for these essential things to now it’s OK to reengage except for a few of these things that are too risky. That’s our judgement.”

Restaurants, retail, outdoor training classes, outdoor sporting events and groups of up to 100 people outside are now allowed.

Gyms, exercise studios, fitness centers, spas, hair salons and movie theaters are among the businesses that will remain closed.

Whitmer addressed the issue of people going over the borders.

“I’d tell people if you’re like me and you need a haircut that desperately, a couple more weeks of this and we may be back in a place where we’re able to do that safely,” Whitmer said.

Nail salons, body piercing shops, tattoo parlors and casinos are also still closed.

“If you’re one of those people going to Ohio, I hope and pray you are doing your part not to bring COVID-19 home and that if you haven’t, Google how you do a haircut or throw your hair into a ponytail and get through the next couple of weeks so we can resume some of these things.”

Whitmer is setting her sights on getting to phase five, “Containing,” by July 4 weekend. She said we need to watch out for a possible second wave of the virus.