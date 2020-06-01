President Donald Trump announces plans to mobilize US military in response to violent protests

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is taking immediate action to stop the violence and restore safety and security in cities across the country.

He made the announcement during an address on the George Floyd protests Monday evening in Washington, DC.

“I am mobilizing all available federal resources, both civilian and military to stop the rioting and looting and to end the destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law abiding Americans including you Second Amendment rights,” said Trump.

He says the following measures are taking effect immediately.

“First we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now,” said Trump.

He added that just today he strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that dominate streets.

He says mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has stopped.

“If the city or state refuses to take the action that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," said Trump.

The president is also taking swift action to defend Washington, DC after protests left historic monuments damaged.

“What happened in this city last night was a total disgrace,” said Trump.

“As we speak I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personal and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and destruction of property,” he said.

Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, said the president.

Trump did not take questions from the media after the address.

RELATED HEADLINES: