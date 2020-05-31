55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

84 people arrested in Downtown Detroit George Floyd protest, police say

Majority of protesters live outside city

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Crime, Wayne County, Metro Detroit, News, George Floyd, Riots, Police, George Floyd protests, Police riots, Racial tension
A man being arrested in Detroit by police while protesting against police brutality May 30, 2020.
A man being arrested in Detroit by police while protesting against police brutality May 30, 2020. (Zachary Lawler)

DETROIT – Police say 84 participants of a Downtown Detroit George Floyd protest held Saturday night were arrested.

A majority of the protesters live in communities outside Detroit. The Detroit Police Department says only 21 of the 84 protestors live in Detroit.

Two of the protesters arrested live outside Michigan and are from Ohio and Tennessee.

Protestors plan to be back out on the streets of Detroit for a third consecutive day Sunday. Demonstrators are expected to protest outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 4 p.m. today.

READ MORE: Detroit braces for third night of protests against police brutality

On Friday night, 60 protestors were arrested with the majority also from neighboring communities. In addition to the arrests, police vehicles were damaged Friday night.

According to Detroit Police Chief James Craig, that number includes 15 women and 45 men. Of the men arrested only 17 were from the city of Detroit. Only 6 of the women arrested were from Detroit.

He says Friday’s protesters came from cities including Westland, Farmington Hills, Grand Blanc, Hamtramck, West Bloomfield, Warren, Lincoln Park, Clarkston and Dearborn.

Floyd was killed during a police altercation May 25. Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested in connection with Floyd’s death. On Friday, he was charged with murder.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: