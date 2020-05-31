84 people arrested in Downtown Detroit George Floyd protest, police say

Published: May 31, 2020, 11:38 am Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:51 am

DETROIT – Police say 84 participants of a Downtown Detroit George Floyd protest held Saturday night were arrested.

A majority of the protesters live in communities outside Detroit. The Detroit Police Department says only 21 of the 84 protestors live in Detroit.

Two of the protesters arrested live outside Michigan and are from Ohio and Tennessee.

Protestors plan to be back out on the streets of Detroit for a third consecutive day Sunday. Demonstrators are expected to protest outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 4 p.m. today.

READ MORE: Detroit braces for third night of protests against police brutality

On Friday night, 60 protestors were arrested with the majority also from neighboring communities. In addition to the arrests, police vehicles were damaged Friday night.

According to Detroit Police Chief James Craig, that number includes 15 women and 45 men. Of the men arrested only 17 were from the city of Detroit. Only 6 of the women arrested were from Detroit.

He says Friday’s protesters came from cities including Westland, Farmington Hills, Grand Blanc, Hamtramck, West Bloomfield, Warren, Lincoln Park, Clarkston and Dearborn.

Floyd was killed during a police altercation May 25. Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested in connection with Floyd’s death. On Friday, he was charged with murder.