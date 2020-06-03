Detroit business leaders speak out against racism, institute plans to combat systemic problems

DETROIT – The CEOs of nine Detroit businesses were joined with Mayor Mike Duggan and Rev. Wendell Anthony to speak out against racism Wednesday morning.

The business leaders said they condemn the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and the “many other men and women whose lives have been cut far too short.”

“As a show of unity, sensitivity and our collective humanity, we declare our uncompromising support for and the application of equal justice for every American.”

Speaking at Wednesday’s event were the following people:

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company

Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA North America

Jay Farner, CEO Quicken Loans

Wright Lassiter, President & CEO, Henry Ford Health System

Chris Ilitch, President & CEO, Ilitch Holdings

Dan Loepp, President & CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Gerry Anderson, Executive Chariman, DTE Energy

Gary Torgow, Executive Chairman, TCF Financial Corporation

Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of Detroit Chapter of the NAACP

Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit

The group said they believe “it is the responsibility of every American to speak out against the racism," and that they “stand with the black community in calling for change across the nation.”

The business leaders said they are committing themselves and their companies to reject and eliminate all forms of bias, racism, sexism and violence.

To back up their words, the group said their companies will be investing in programs and policies to help transform disparities that exist, locally and nationally.

The group urged government officials to “hold accountable all individuals involved with the deaths that have occurred.”