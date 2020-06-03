Michigan company announces daily, nightly trips to Mackinac Island on pirate ship

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – A Michigan ferry boat company announced it will offer daily and evening rides to Mackinac Island on what appears to be an actual pirate ship.

Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry, out of Mackinaw City, announced the Mackinac Pirate Adventure Tour trips will begin June 19.

The company’s pirate ship, Good Fortune, will take passengers to Mackinac Island from Mackinaw City five times per day during peak season. It will also offer a special nightly cruise that sails under the Mackinac Bridge in the evening.

Good Fortune (Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry)

Company officials said the ship has water cannons for children and a bar for adults on nightly cruises.

Evening cruises will begin at 6 p.m. from from June 19 through Aug. 20. They will begin at 5 p.m. From Aug. 21 through Sept. 6.

The company said all boats are sanitized with the Silver Bullet Tri-Jet ULV Non-Thermal fogging system, which is used by many airlines, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

All common areas are also wiped down and sanitized, company officials said.

Passengers will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing on the boat.

The company also offers roundtrip ferry tickets, narrated island carriage tours and classic ferry boat rides.

