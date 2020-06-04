Michigan pet grooming shops reopen after nearly three months

CLAWSON, Mich. – It’s been nearly three months since Michigan pet grooming shops were shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but Thursday, some are back up and running.

Clawson Paws Pet Grooming reopened with a new business model.

“Oh, it’s very different,” Owner Michelle Gardner said. “We’re doing curbside pickup and drop-off, and we’re only taking credit card by phone.”

Gardner said she typically sees her clients every four to six weeks, so some of the pets she’s seeing Thursday are unrecognizable.

“Mops -- you could not see their faces, anything," said Jill Laskey, owner of Fred and Ginger’s. “They looked very bushy, and so what we’re doing is we’re telling everyone, ‘We’re shaving your dog down just to start them over, unless they’re in really good condition.’”

She’s also busy fixing many home salon attempts.

“Yeah, we can fix that for you,” Laskey said.

Gardner said being out of business for three months was tough on her financially, but she thanked her landlord, who was patient with her rent. Now her clients are already making up for some of her losses.

“They’re giving us a lot of money on tips and things like that, and I’m so thankful,” Gardner said.

If your pet needs to be groomed, you might still have to wait due to backups. Clawson Paws Pet Grooming is completely booked through July.