Watch live: Protesters march in Detroit for 7th straight night

DETROIT – Thursday marks the seventh night of protests in Detroit against police brutality in the name of George Floyd.

Watch a live feed of the protests above.

Floyd was killed when an officer, who was caught on video, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck. That officer, Derek Chauvin, is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged for the first time on Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

READ: Prosecutors charge 3 more officers in George Floyd’s death

Watch Jason Colthorp’s live report below:

A curfew for the city of Detroit goes into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. Protesters declared victory Wednesday night after Detroit police let them march without enforcing the city’s curfew.

MORE: Protesters declare victory after Detroit police let them march without enforcing curfew

The protest on Thursday started in the afternoon at Detroit Police Department Headquarters.

Watch the report from Local 4 News at 6 below:

Watch coverage of protests across the country below: