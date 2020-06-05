'Black lives matter’: Protesters march through Oakland County’s government complex

PONTIAC, Mich. – More than 300 protesters came out Thursday night and marched through Oakland County’s government complex, under the watchful eye of the sheriff’s office, which blocked traffic for them.

A woman, who only identified herself as Bunny, was the organizer.

“I hope that we are heard, I hope that my children don’t have to come out and do what we’re doing right now, still fighting the civil rights movement,” she said.

The protest was peaceful, and while most came out because they were horrified at George Floyd’s murder, others had differing agendas like defunding the police.

Protesters were welcomed by Oakland County Executive David Coulter who had the county’s electronic billboards proclaiming Black Lives Matter.

“I think it’s important to say,” Coulter said. “It’s not a slogan, it’s not political, it’s the truth; black lives matter.”