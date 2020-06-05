Michigan stores can start accepting bottle, can returns immediately

DETROIT – Michigan stores can start accepting bottle and can returns, effective immediately, according to state officials.

Bottle and can returns have been shut down in Michigan due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

All supermarkets with bottle return machines are required to start accepting returns by June 15, but the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Friday that stores can start doing so immediately.

Since residents are likely storing a high number of cans and bottles during the pandemic, stores might have restrictions on returns. Customers should check with stores before returning bottles or cans, EGLE officials said.

Here are some steps companies could take to help with the influx of returns:

Limit the number of containers that may be returned by a single person per day to a deposit refund amount of $25.

Establish special or limited hours of operation for bottle returns.

Limit the number of available and operating reverse vending machines.

Periodically close bottle deposit facilities as needed for cleaning and supply management.

Implement other procedures or restrictions as necessary to keep the process safe and/or efficient.

Customers are asked to keep a distance of at least six feet and wear masks while returning bottles.

