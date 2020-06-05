‘No justice, no peace’: Protesters against police brutality rally Downriver

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Protesters gathered Downriver to demonstrate against police brutality in the name of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed when an officer, who was caught on video, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck. That officer, Derek Chauvin, is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged for the first time on Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

“No justice, no peace,” is a chant used by protesters across the country and demonstrators Downriver made their voices heard.

“My voice needs to be heard,” protester Jazimen Ruben said. “Black lives matter means we need to make a change. Our lives do matter.”

Ruben was one of 500-700 people who marched from Lincoln Park to Allen Park in the name of George Floyd.

For almost nine minutes the crowd marched in silence. It was meant to represent the amount of time Floyd was pressed to the ground, unable to breathe.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was in the crowd on Friday.

“I’m standing in solidarity with my communities,” she said. “There’s injustice and if not when, if not us, who?”

“I don’t know a police officer that I know that thinks what happened, was appropriate. We don’t train that way. We train to help people, save people,” said Lt. Chris Egan with the Allen Park Police Department.

Several of the marchers said hate and racism are taught from generation to generation. They said that cycle ends now.