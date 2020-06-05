Wayne County Commission adopts resolution calling for national action, dialogue on police brutality

DETROIT – Prompted by the death of George Floyd, the Wayne County Commission on Thursday adopted a resolution condemning police brutality and calling on national elected officials to draft a bipartisan response to the issue as well as its root causes.

“The Wayne County Commission recognizes that this is a pivotal moment in the history of our nation and that the grievances expressed by African Americans and other vulnerable minority groups must no longer be dismissed and any return to normality must also be accompanied by a renewed commitment to social justice,” states the resolution, which was co-sponsored by Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell (D-Detroit) and Commissioner Sam Baydoun (D-Dearborn).

The resolution condemns the killing of Floyd, an unarmed African American man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis and also called prosecutors and judges across the nation to stand firm against all who would use violence and ethnic intimidation to achieve the ends, whether police officers or private citizens.

“The death of George Floyd is a tragedy, but it’s a tragedy that has been repeated too many times in too many American cities,” Chair Bell said. “It is time we opened a comprehensive dialogue, on a national level, between law enforcement and the African American community. It is also time for us to plan, strategize and mobilize as a collective body to ensure that we finally put an end to this era in our nation’s history.”

Baydoun, an Arab American, says the resolution was a statement of support and solidarity with those in the U.S. and around the world protesting the killing of Floyd.

“The right to protest against injustice is a cornerstone of American democracy. That is why I am proud to stand with the African American community,” said Baydoun.

Related headlines:

84 people arrested in Downtown Detroit George Floyd protest, police say

Videos show police turning up heat on protesters, rioters across US cities

‘A parade, not a protest’: Genesee County Sheriff supports Flint demonstrators during peaceful march

Detroit braces for third night of protests against police brutality