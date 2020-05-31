Detroit braces for third night of protests against police brutality

DETROIT – Protestors plan to be back out on the streets of Detroit for a third consecutive day Sunday.

Demonstrators are expected to protest outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 4 p.m. today.

Violent George Floyd protests started Friday in downtown Detroit and continued Saturday. On Friday night 60 protesters were arrested.

According to Detroit Police Chief James Craig, that number includes 15 women and 45 men. Of the men arrested only 17 were from the city of Detroit. Only 6 of the women arrested were from Detroit.

He says the protesters came from cities including Westland, Farmington Hills, Grand Blanc, Hamtramck, West Bloomfield, Warren, Lincoln Park, Clarkston and Dearborn.

Saturday’s demonstration started off peaceful, similar to Friday night’s event, but then became chaotic.

No injuries were reported Saturday night, but five people were taken into custody.

The Detroit Police Department has declared the second night of protests in downtown unlawful assembly, pointing out that crowds of hundreds refused to leave.

Saturday’s organized protest started around 5 p.m. Saturday evening near police headquarters.

Tensions started to escalate once it was late into the night. Groups started breaking out and marching in different parts of the city, and at one point even through the freeway.

Then around 10 to 30 protestors started clashing with Detroit police. Police responded by deploying tear gas. This caused the groups to quickly disperse.

What started as a peaceful protest Saturday in Grand Rapids quickly became a riot that spanned until Sunday morning.

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people have sparked violent protests in cities across the country.

Floyd was killed during a police altercation May 25. Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested in connection with Floyd’s death. On Friday, he was charged with murder.