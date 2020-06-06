Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Jaila Holliday was last seen on Friday when she left her residence in the 3000 block of Pasadena at around noon and hasn’t been seen since.

Holliday is described by police as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Officials said she weighs 130 pounds and has a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

