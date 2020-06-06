Wayne County volunteers feed hundreds of families during pandemic

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Religious organizations partnered with Wayne County authorities Saturday to help ease the financial burden on families amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dozens of volunteers from the Wayne County Executive Office, the Mount Moriah Baptist Church and the Islamic Center of America handed out thousands of pounds to about 1,500 people on Saturday. The six semi-trucks’ worth of food went to low-income individuals and families facing financial hardships due to the pandemic.

“We feel great, because we are helping a people in need,” said Dr. Muhammed Nassar of the Islamic Center of America. “Especially in this pandemic, when a lot of people are unemployed.”

Hundreds of people stopped in from across the Metro Detroit area to receive free and fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy to distribute among their communities.

Those who participated were eager to come together as a community after weeks of isolation -- even individuals picking up food, like Margie Evans.

“I tell each and every one of them how thankful we are, how grateful we are, that they are doing this; that they are bringing themselves out in order to help others,” Evans said. “This is what life is all about.”

Organizers from the event are hoping to hold another food distribution in two weeks.

