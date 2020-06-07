Day 10 of protests, demonstrations in Detroit

DETROIT – Demonstrators are gathering across Metro Detroit to protest the killing of George Floyd almost two weeks after he died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

On the city’s 10th day of protests Sunday, demonstrators are once again marching to demand change and call out racism and police brutality.

Detroit protests have remained peaceful during the week and organizers expect it to remain that way Sunday.

Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, was killed on May 25 by a police officer that knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was in police custody, handcuffed and laying on the ground. Now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, while thee other officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All officers were fired last week.

In Dearborn, a demonstration was held in the spot where a statue of former mayor Orville Hubbard once stood. Protesters were joined by Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell. Hubbard’s legacy included advocating for segregation. The statue was removed Friday by the Dearborn Historical Society.

Demonstrations have been organized across the country to protest the killing of Floyd and recent killings of Kentucky woman Breonna Taylor at the hands of police and Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of two armed white civilian men.

Peaceful protests were also held in front of the Warren Civic Center and outside Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte.

Demonstrators took to the streets calling for justice and change for the 10th day on June 7, 2020. (WDIV)