Michigan Humane Society investigating suspected cockfighting in southwest Detroit

DETROIT – “We are here today investigating what we believe is suspected cockfighting,” said Elise Ramsey of the Michigan Humane Society.

The MHS and Detroit police served a search warrant at a home on Thaddius in southwest Detroit after they got a tip. The home is suspected of cockfighting breeding and being a training center.

Police say about 80 birds were recovered with some already dead.

“It is an extremely brutal gruesome torturing sport,” said Ramsey. “Cockfights are short and too the death. It is cultural, it is a four year felony."

