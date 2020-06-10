Detroit police looking for missing 76-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 76-year-old man.

Awais Hashmi was last seen on Tuesday at 3:20 p.m. at his place of residence in the 4800 block of Cadieux and was discovered missing at 4:45 p.m. Before he left, he asked about the location of Big Beaver Road.

Hashmi is described by police as having a fair complexion, salt and pepper hair and is missing teeth. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black backpack and khaki pants.

He has dementia and takes medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Click here for more missing person reports