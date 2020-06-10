Warren police release dashcam video of altercation between officer and Amazon driver

WARREN, Mich. – Police opened an Internal Affairs investigation after a confrontation between a white police officer and a black deliver driver.

Part of that altercation was captured on cellphone video.

New dashcam video was released Wednesday by the Warren Police Department.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer is standing by his officers and is recommending felony charges for the delivery driver.

Originally, it was thought the only thing that was done wrong was the Amazon vehicle being improperly parked, but Warren police said that’s not the case.

According to authorities, officers asked the man for his ID 11 times and he did not comply, which they allege lead up to the altercation.

The driver was charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, failure to obey a lawful command and failure to produce a driver’s license. He was also cited for illegal parking and has since been released on bond.

Neither the driver or police officer were injured.

The officer involved has been placed paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.