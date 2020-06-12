Shelby Township police chief on paid leave, could face further disciplinary action over social media posts

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shelby Township’s police chief was placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into alleged comments he made on social media about the George Floyd protests across the country.

Chief Robert Shelide has apologized for his actions. He could face further disciplinary action.

READ: Shelby Township police chief on paid leave over social media comments about George Floyd protests

A meeting is being held inside Shelby Township City Hall. Because the hall is closed to the public, part of the meeting is being held on a Zoom audio call.

Shelide had a personal Twitter account where he posted inflammatory statements regarding the civil unrest around the country. The township supervisor said that the Tweets were unprofessional and could be considered racially insensitive and derogatory.

It is unclear if officials will make a decision today regarding the status of Shelide’s employment. That will likely come next week.

There will be more on this story at Local 4 News at 6.