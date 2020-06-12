The TEN Nail Bar in Detroit ready to reopen their doors with precautions to protect customers from COVID-19

DETROIT – The TEN Nail Bar in Detroit is ready to reopen their doors.

Co-owner Kelli Coleman said, like many businesses, they had to close due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I think for us it’s just been a test of our ability to lead and pivot,” Coleman said.

Now, it’s time to pick things back up and they’re taking extra measures to make sure everyone is safe.

“Hand sanitizer will be available for use, and also temperature check for customers upon arrival,” co-owner Anika Jackson said.

Jackson said they’re also practicing social distancing inside the nail salon. That’s why they have shields at the front desk. They will also be separating customers at the nail stations.

Ten Nail Bar said they have always maintained a clean salon and they want to let their customers know that safety is still their number one priority. They will welcome you back with welcome arms, just at a distance.

Ten Nail Bar said employees will also take the rapid COVID-19 tests, recommended by Detroit mayor Mike Duggan.

