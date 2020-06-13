Detroit Pistons recognize LGBTQ+ community with week of virtual events

DETROIT – The Pistons will host a series of virtual events from Monday through Thursday for Pistons Pride Week.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared June 2020 Pride Month in Michigan. The month is to celebrate LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Pistons’ programs are an extension of the Pistons Equality platform and are meant to support the LGBTQ+ community. Pride week events are free and open to the first 1,000 participants to register online.

The events are sponsored by Delta Dental and Tricho Salon and Spa.

The week begins with a virtual workout hosted by Chris Mosier on Monday at 6 p.m. Mosier is a Northern Michigan University graduate and is the first transgender athlete to represent the United States in an international competition, first transgender athlete in the ESPN Body Issue and first transgender athlete to be sponsored by Nike.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m. the Pistons will host an interactive discussion with Free Mom Hugs founder Sara Cunningham and her son Parker. Free Mom Hugs is made up of parents and allies who are working for equality for all. Cunningham is known for her offer to serve as a “stand-in mom” at same-sex weddings.

The discussion will be moderated by Kevin Heard. Heard founded the Detroit LGBT Regional Chamber in 2013.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., an Athletes for Equality Panel will be hosted by Hudson Taylor, the founder of Athlete Ally. Taylor will be joined by Mosier, radio analyst Rick Mahorn, Jason Collins and Kenneth Faried. The panel will discuss homophobia and transphobia in sports.

The Pistons Entertainment team will close the week of events by hosting a virtual dance class on Thursday at 6 p.m. in celebration of Pride.

“Through the Pistons Pride Week events and discussions, we look to recognize and advocate for inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Erika Swilley, Detroit Pistons senior director of community relations. “We stand behind our commitment to equality and we are grateful to our many partners for joining in this important dialogue.”

The Pistons, in partnership with Delta Dental and Tricho Salon and Spa, will also be raising donations for local charities, including Free Mom Hugs, Ruth Ellis Center, The Trevor Project and Athlete Ally.