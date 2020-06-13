Funeral held for Monroe County Animal Control officer killed in crash

MONROE, Mich. – Officer Darrian Young was honored Saturday with a horse-drawn carriage procession on South Dixie Highway to Monroe Missionary Baptist Church.

The procession passed by residents who paid their respects.

Behind Young’s casket was a lone horse without a rider.

Police are still looking for the driver who struck Young’s vehicle June 4. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The vehicle is described as a black 2014 Dodge Caravan with no license plate. At some point before the crash, the Dodge Caravan was damaged from the front end.