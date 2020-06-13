61ºF

Funeral held for Monroe County Animal Control officer killed in crash

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

MONROE, Mich. – Officer Darrian Young was honored Saturday with a horse-drawn carriage procession on South Dixie Highway to Monroe Missionary Baptist Church.

The procession passed by residents who paid their respects.

Behind Young’s casket was a lone horse without a rider.

Police are still looking for the driver who struck Young’s vehicle June 4. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The vehicle is described as a black 2014 Dodge Caravan with no license plate. At some point before the crash, the Dodge Caravan was damaged from the front end.

Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian Young, 24, died Saturday, June 6 after a multiple car crash in Monroe on Thursday.
Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian Young, 24, died Saturday, June 6 after a multiple car crash in Monroe on Thursday. (WDIV)

