Member of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in critical condition after multiple-car crash in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash involving a Monroe County Sheriff’s Animal Control Division vehicle from their department that occurred in Monroe on Thursday.

Officials say a 44-year-old woman was driving westbound on M-50 and disregarded a red light at the intersection of Raisinville and South Custer roads, striking the county sheriff’s vehicle that was traveling south on Rasinville Road.

The two vehicles then struck a third vehicle after colliding.

The driver of the county sheriff’s vehicle was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Officials say the woman driver, from Hudson, Michigan, sustained serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital. The woman is believed to have been involved in a previous hit-and-run incident in Monroe, officials said. It is suspected that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The intersection is currently closed as of early Thursday afternoon while the scene is being processed.

