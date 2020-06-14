Metro Detroit weather: Warmer with more sunshine Sunday

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Macomb, Monroe and Wayne Counties until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Abundant sunshine is on the way and it becomes slightly warmer. It will still be cooler than average today.

After another cool to chilly night, warmer weather returns tomorrow with hotter weather right around the corner. Our string of rainless days ends by the end of the week. Astronomical summer begins this Saturday afternoon.

Sunday morning will be clear and chilly. Before sunrise, temperatures will be in the 40s. So, grab a jacket before heading outdoors. There’s good reason to be out of the house because one of our two solar-system-neighbors will be visible. Mars can be seen to the upper right of the Moon.

Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and milder. It remains cooler than average by 5 to 10 degrees. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday evening will be clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Sunday night will be clear and cool to chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s in the city and in the 40s in neighboring communities.

Monday will be sunny and warmer. It will be seasonable with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be much warmer and more humid. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

The final Wednesday of Spring 2020 will feel like summer with mainly blue skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Then temperatures rise above average, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 90 degrees or more both days with bright skies, Thursday, and partly sunny skies with showers possible, Friday.

Astronomical summer begins with the summer solstice at 5:43 p.m., Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible with daytime temps in the middle and upper 80s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind ENE 10-15 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 67 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind NNE 6-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 56 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind ENE 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 62 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s.

