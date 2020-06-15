Caravan protests use of facial recognition technology by Detroit police

DETROIT – Protesters are picketing the homes of Detroit City Council members, asking them to vote down the expansion of facial recognition technology in the city.

Facial recognition has been has been a hot topic along with the backlash against Detroit’s Project Green Light cameras.

READ: Detroit business owner disagrees with protesters’ demand to end Project Green Light

The group, Detroit Will Breathe, is one of the main protest groups who take to the streets of Detroit on a nightly basis.

Their demands include to defund the Detroit Police Department, starting with eliminating the use of facial recognition technology.

'Defund the police’: What it means and why activists are calling for it

The technology is approved by the Board of Police Commissioners. The group is saying its use is racist and doesn’t work because it can misidentify people of color.