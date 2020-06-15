Detroit is holding weeklong Juneteenth celebration

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is holding a weeklong celebration for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when United States soldiers announced the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved African Americans in Texas. The official anniversary date is June 19.

Starting Monday, June 15, the city of Detroit will hold a livestream discussion about civil rights, inclusion and opportunity. The event is set to start at 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Last year, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation making June 19 Juneteenth Celebration Day.

“Juneteenth is an important day throughout our nation and Michigan is proud to take part in recognizing the bravery of those who fought for their freedom,” said Whitmer. “Michigan’s strength comes from our great diversity, and we must continue to work together to make sure everyone can get ahead here. I’m proud to declare June 19, 2019, as Juneteenth Celebration Day, and I’m ready to work with everyone to make sure all Michiganders can thrive.”