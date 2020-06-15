Metro Detroit weather: Lows Monday night in the 50s under mostly clear skies

DETROIT – Complaint-free weather continues through Tuesday. Then things start to heat up. And what would heat be without a gravy boat full of humidity? That's coming, too.

Still Beautiful

Pleasant, almost perfect conditions continue for one more day. Wednesday is just a little warmer. But the real heat stays away until Thursday. Lows tonight will retreat to the 50s under mostly clear skies. Highs Tuesday will just reach 80 in many spots. Winds remain out of the northeast, ensuring dry air stays through midweek.

Firing Up

After Wednesday's mid 80 degree finish, the heat is unquestionably on for Thursday through the weekend. So far this year we've had two 90-degree days and we may double that total before Father's Day Sunday. Humidity starts to return Thursday and doesn't leave until early next week. We could see 90-degree highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday's storm chance would be the only thing in the way of four in a row. Those won't be record highs though. The closest we'll come is Friday when our 92-degree forecast high will fall just short of the record of 95 from 2012.

Mostly Dry Week

Other than a slight shower chance Wednesday, most of us will be dry until thunderstorms arrive on Father's Day. We're now half way through the month of June, and Metro Airport has recorded less than a third of an inch of rain. That's 18% of normal rainfall for this time in June! To be fair, Metro didn't get soaked with last week's storms where many locations picked up more than an inch of rain. But by the time that Sunday rain chance rolls around, it will be more than welcome.

Also, summer officially starts Saturday evening.