Russian judge sentences Novi man accused of being spy to 16 years in forced labor camp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Russian judge sentenced a Novi man accused of being a spy to 16 years in a forced labor camp.

The sentencing was expected, but that’s little comfort to the family of Paul Whelan as they work to navigate the next steps toward getting him back home.

The Whelan family said the one silver lining to Monday’s sentencing is that the diplomats can now move in and negotiate their loved one’s release.

Whelan stood stoic during the sentencing, resigned to his fate.

His brother, David Whelan, said this was a necessary formality.

“It is what it is,” David Whelan said. “The Russian Federation wasn’t going to discuss it until it happened, so while the 16-year sentence is a bit of a gut punch, at least we know sort of what the parameters are and what we’re working against.”

Paul Whelan, 50, has shown a penchant for going around Russian authorities in the courtroom. On Monday, he pressed a handwritten message against the courtroom cell glass for reporters, photographers and others to see.

“He talked about how this had been a sham trial and he wished our family loved and wished the dog happy birthday,” David Whelan said. “So it was the sorts of things to make us feel like he’s still being strong and aware he’s in a difficult, perilous situation, but he needs to continue to fight against it.”

Thought Paul Whelan had emergency hernia surgery recently, his brother said he sees an encouraging and necessary bit of resolve.

“Having that sense of normalcy, having that connection to your life outside of Russian prison, will be important for him to survive if he goes in 30 days or so to this labor camp,” David Whelan said.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released the following statement after the sentencing:

“The United States is outraged by the decision of a Russian court today to convict a U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, after a secret trial, with secret evidence and without appropriate allowances for defense witnesses. The treatment of Paula Whelan at the hands of Russian authorities has been appalling. We demand Paul Whelan’s immediate release.”

In addition to the entire Michigan congressional delegation, a number of other influential senators joined Pompeo in severely condemning the Russian government for its treatment of Paul Whelan.