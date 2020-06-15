United Automobile Workers prepares for reforms aimed at stopping corruption

DETROIT – US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew Schneider, has agreed to talk with UAW President Rory Gamble about changes that can be made pertaining to corruption.

In a joint statement released Monday Schneider said, "I look forward to working with president Gamble to achieve what I hope will be a joint effort to resolve some of the serious issues. The UAW’s membership deserves our concerted push to bring about significant and important reforms.”

Gamble says he looks forward to discussing the many reforms the union has already put in place and furthering its efforts on other ongoing reforms for the UAW.

One of the concerns is the disposition of a cabin at the UAW’s Black Lake property built for former president Dennis Williams.

It is under contract to be sold. The talks will come at the end of the month in Downtown Detroit.

RELATED: Ex-UAW President Gary Jones pleads guilty in corruption case