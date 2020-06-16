Deadly fire investigation underway in Flat Rock

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Fire investigators are attempting to determine what caused a deadly fire in Flat Rock early this morning.

Firefighters were call to the home just before 2 a.m. on Matilda which is in the area of Telegraph and Vreeland.

At this time we do not have any information on the individual that was killed.

