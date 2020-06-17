Family member of victim arrested after 14-year-old boy shot, killed in Detroit

DETROIT – Police said a 14-year-old was shot and killed by a relative.

The shooting happened on Mettetal Street in the area of I-96 and Greenfield. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

READ: 14-year-old boy fatally shot at home on Mettetal Street in Detroit

Police said that a 22-year-old woman is in custody for her alleged involvement in the shooting. Most neighbors in the area said they didn’t hear the gunshot, except for one who rushed to help.

The neighbor didn’t want to go on camera. He said him and his friends went running to help. He said he cradled the teen’s head and felt the bullet wound.

He said he wrapped a shirt and a towel around the teen’s head and carried him to the back of a car that rushed him to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Click here for more crime reports