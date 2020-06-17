14-year-old boy fatally shot at home on Mettetal Street in Detroit

DETROIT – A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot Tuesday night at a home in the 12000 block of Metettal Street in Detroit.

Detroit police said one person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting. A gun was recovered from the home. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They are still working to figure out what happened inside this home that may have led to this shooting.

More: Metro Detroit Crime