14-year-old boy fatally shot at home on Mettetal Street in Detroit

Chuck Jackson

Flashing police lights
Flashing police lights (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot Tuesday night at a home in the 12000 block of Metettal Street in Detroit.

Detroit police said one person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting. A gun was recovered from the home. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They are still working to figure out what happened inside this home that may have led to this shooting.

