LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor holds coronavirus news briefing

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will hold a news briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as businesses begin to reopen.

Duggan is expected to announce an initiative to provide 15-minute COVID-19 testing to all restaurant and bar staff as establishments begin reopening around the state.

Michigan businesses have been recently cleared to reopen with restrictions as the state’s spread of COVID-19 slows. Under Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan, businesses like restaurants were allowed to reopen last week and salons are allowed to reopen this week.

The mayor is also expected to announce the artist selected to lead a Juneteenth-related art project. Detroit is carrying out a weeklong celebration for Juneteenth and plans to transform Woodward Avenue with a new art installation as part of the festivities.

Duggan will be joined by his Chief of Staff Alexis Wiley, United Community Housing Coalition Executive Director Ted Phillips, Accounting Aid Society Director Matthew H. Hetherwick and Nadia Lawrence and other renowned Detroit artists assisting with the installation.