Michigan’s state of emergency will be extended beyond this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s current state of emergency is set to expire later this week, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that it will be extended.

On May 22, Whitmer extended the state of emergency until Friday (June 19). When asked about the approaching deadline Wednesday during her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing, Whitmer said the state of emergency will continue.

“Every state in the nation has some form of state of emergency ongoing,” Whitmer said. “It’s necessary to continue to have the other executive orders that we’ve had to be valid, so we will remain in some form of a state of emergency.”

Whitmer said the state of emergency shouldn’t be confused with the stay-at-home order, which was lifted June 1 and is no longer in effect.

“Being in this state is what gives us the ability to protect people, and all 50 states are in some form or another of state of emergency because of that precise issue,” Whitmer said.

She didn’t provide specific details about when the state of emergency will be extended or what the new expiration date will be.