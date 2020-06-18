WATCH LIVE: Detroit mayor walks through process of lowering auto insurance cost

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will give an informational presentation to walk Detroit motorists through their auto insurance bills to help them better understand the new law that takes effect July 2 and how to lower their monthly insurance premiums most effectively and appropriately for their individual circumstances.

The mayor will go into significant detail, so people watching are encouraged to have a copy of their own bill handy to follow along.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will last about an hour.

Also joining the Mayor for the presentation will be attorney Mark Bernstein, a member of his firm Shereen Silver and Leroy Mattic from AAA of Michigan. All are experts in auto insurance law.

Similar to the Mayor’s COVID-19 budget presentation in April, this will be a community meeting-style presentation to Detroiters that may be monitored by the media, not a press conference.