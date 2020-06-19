Detroit police looking for missing 40-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who was last seen three weeks ago.

Lenard Hunter was last seen by his mother at their residence in 13000 block of Cheyenne. He left the area and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Hunter is described by police as a 40-year-old man with a medium complexion. He’s described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, heavy set, with short black hair and a full black beard.

Police said his mother told them he has a “mental illness.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

