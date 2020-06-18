Lawmakers tasked with fixing Michigan unemployment problems after hearing from frustrated residents

LANSING, Mich. – Lawmakers will have to figure out how to fix the Michigan unemployment system after hearing from frustrated residents about their struggles.

Thousands of people are still struggling to file for unemployment in the state, and others are dealing with identity theft issues.

READ: Will extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits be extended or replaced by ‘back-to-work’ bonus?

On Thursday, lawmakers in Lansing got to hear about the challenges real Michiganders are facing. Now they have to decide what can be done to fix the issues as soon as possible.

First, technical issues plagued the Unemployment Insurance Agency. Now, massive identity theft dangers have hurt many trying to file.

Local 4′s Help Me Hank has heard from many people who are frustrated by the process.

While lawmakers heard from real people Thursday, everyone agreed the system was overwhelmed by the demand caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), and it still has major issues.

Lawmakers will now need to help the people who are still struggling to get their benefits and make sure this doesn’t happen again.