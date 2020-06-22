Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeals ruling that would allow Michigan gyms to reopen this week

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appealed a ruling that would allow gyms across the state to reopen later this week.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled Friday that indoor gyms could reopen Thursday (June 25) in Michigan. The ruling was made in the Western District of Michigan after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities.

Maloney granted a preliminary injunction against Whitmer’s executive order that closed gyms across the state.

The ruling included stipulations that gyms follow safe coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, such as social distancing.

An appeal was filed Friday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit by Whitmer and Robert Gordon, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.